Baylor men's golfers headed to Stillwater for NCAA regional

The Baylor men’s golf team grabbed the No. 7 seed at the upcoming Stillwater (Okla.) Regional for the NCAA tournament.

The field was announced on Wednesday, with Baylor earning its 23rd straight NCAA tournament bid. The Oklahoma State-hosted regional will be held May 17-19 at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, featuring a par-72 course.

The NCAA’s other regionals are being held in Noblesville, Ind.; Tallahassee, Fla.; Albuquerque, N.M.; Kingston Springs, Tenn.; and Cle Elum, Wash.

In addition to No. 1 seed Oklahoma State and the seventh-seeded Bears, the rest of the Stillwater Regional includes No. 2 Illinois, No. 3 Auburn, No. 4 SMU, No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 6 Alabama, No. 8 Sam Houston State, No. 9 Little Rock, No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 11 Northwestern, No. 12 College of Charleston and No. 13 Middle Tennessee State.

The top five teams from each of the six regionals will move on to the NCAA Championship, May 28 through June 2 in Scottsdale, Ariz.