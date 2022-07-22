Baylor men's tennis adds French recruit

The Baylor men’s tennis team has added a standout French recruit, Martin Breysach.

Breysach has reached as high as No. 19 in the ITF junior rankings, as well as No. 733 in ATP singles and 347 in doubles.

He was a part of the finalist French Team at the Junior Davis Cup and racked up titles at the GI Junior Barranquilla and Monastir 15K. In doubles play, Breysach recorded seven ITF doubles titles in the past two years.

“His presence will have an immediate impact on this team on and off the court,” said Baylor head coach Michael Woodson, per a press release.