 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Baylor men's tennis adds French recruit

  • 0
Baylor Texas A&M NCAA tennis (copy)

Baylor tennis fans enjoy a match from last season.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The Baylor men’s tennis team has added a standout French recruit, Martin Breysach.

Breysach has reached as high as No. 19 in the ITF junior rankings, as well as No. 733 in ATP singles and 347 in doubles.

He was a part of the finalist French Team at the Junior Davis Cup and racked up titles at the GI Junior Barranquilla and Monastir 15K. In doubles play, Breysach recorded seven ITF doubles titles in the past two years.

“His presence will have an immediate impact on this team on and off the court,” said Baylor head coach Michael Woodson, per a press release.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert