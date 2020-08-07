Baylor men's tennis adds grad transfer Broom

The Baylor men’s tennis team announced the signing of graduate transfer Charlie Broom on Friday.

Broom comes to the Bears from Dartmouth, where he played parts of four seasons. He has compiled a 75-42 career singles record and a 63-27 career mark in doubles. Due to the shortened 2020 season, Broom retains one year of eligibility and will join the Baylor program this fall.

Broom, a three-time All-Ivy League First Team selection, hails from Hertfordshire, England. He was off to a strong start in the 2020 campaign, picking up a singles title in the ITA Northeast Regional and a semifinal appearance in doubles before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season.

Minus stars, Nets clinch playoff spot

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Jarrett Allen added 17 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the patchwork Brooklyn Nets clinched a playoff berth by beating the Sacramento Kings 119-106 on Friday.

The surprising Nets came to the bubble without stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving but continued to display plenty of fight, improving to 3-2 since coming to Florida. Joe Harris added 21 points, shooting 8 of 11 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range.