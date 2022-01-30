 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor men's tennis advances in ITA event
0 Comments

Baylor men's tennis advances in ITA event

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Baylor men’s tennis team notched a 4-0 victory over William & Mary in the opening round of ITA Kickoff Weekend on Sunday at Hurd Tennis Center.

Baylor’s Adrian Boitan clinched the match as he defeated William & Mary’s George Davis 6-4, 6-2 on the No. 1 singles court to clinch the match.

After the Bears won the singles point, they notched two more singles points as Sven Lah and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi won in straight sets. That set up Boitan for the clinching point. 

Baylor (4-0) advances to play Miami in the ITA Kickoff Weekend final at 2 p.m. on Monday. The match is slated to be played at Hurd Tennis Center, but could be moved to Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center if there’s inclement weather.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert