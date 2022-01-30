Baylor men's tennis advances in ITA event

The Baylor men’s tennis team notched a 4-0 victory over William & Mary in the opening round of ITA Kickoff Weekend on Sunday at Hurd Tennis Center.

Baylor’s Adrian Boitan clinched the match as he defeated William & Mary’s George Davis 6-4, 6-2 on the No. 1 singles court to clinch the match.

After the Bears won the singles point, they notched two more singles points as Sven Lah and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi won in straight sets. That set up Boitan for the clinching point.

Baylor (4-0) advances to play Miami in the ITA Kickoff Weekend final at 2 p.m. on Monday. The match is slated to be played at Hurd Tennis Center, but could be moved to Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center if there’s inclement weather.

