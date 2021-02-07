Baylor men's tennis advances to ITA National Indoor

DALLAS — The Baylor men’s tennis team defeated Texas A&M, 4-1, in the rescheduled second round match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Sunday at SMU.

Bears junior Sven Lah tipped the match in the Bears favor by defeating Texas A&M’s Juan Carlos Aguilar, 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 7-5, giving Baylor the clinching fourth point of the match.

The Aggies won the singles point, then Baylor’s Matias Soto, Charlie Broom and Spencer Furman notched victories for Baylor on the singles courts, setting up Lah’s clincher.

With the win, the fourth-ranked Bears (9-1) advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championship in Champaign, Ill., beginning Friday at University of Illinois’ Atkins Tennis Center.

Baylor was originally scheduled to play Texas A&M at the ITA Kickoff Weekend two weeks ago in Ann Arbor, Mich., but University of Michigan officials shut down the event mid-weekend due to a coronavirus threat that was unrelated to the tennis tournament.

