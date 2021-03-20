Baylor men's tennis beats Louisiana, Dallas Baptist

The Baylor men’s tennis team swept a pair of matches against Louisiana and Dallas Baptist on Saturday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The third-ranked Bears claimed a 6-1 victory over the Ragin’ Cajuns in the first match of the day, then followed it by shutting out Dallas Baptist, 7-0, in the evening.

Baylor’s Charlie Broom won singles in matches on the No. 1 court against Dallas Baptist and the No. 2 court versus Louisiana.

Baylor’s season continues with a doubleheader at SMU on March 28 before the Bears open Big 12 play at Oklahoma State on April 1.