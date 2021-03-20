Baylor men's tennis beats Louisiana, Dallas Baptist

The Baylor men’s tennis team swept a pair of matches against Louisiana and Dallas Baptist on Saturday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
The third-ranked Bears claimed a 6-1 victory over the Ragin’ Cajuns in the first match of the day, then followed it by shutting out Dallas Baptist, 7-0, in the evening.
Baylor’s Charlie Broom won singles in matches on the No. 1 court against Dallas Baptist and the No. 2 court versus Louisiana.
Baylor’s season continues with a doubleheader at SMU on March 28 before the Bears open Big 12 play at Oklahoma State on April 1.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!