Baylor men's tennis blanks ASU, 4-0

The No. 2 Baylor men’s tennis team defeated No. 21 Arizona State, 4-0, on Sunday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The Bears' No. 1 doubles team of Sven Lah and Constantin Frantzen outlasted Sun Devils Nathan Ponwith and George Stoupe, 7-6 (7-2), and Baylor’s Charlie Broom and Matias Soto won on the No. 2 court, 6-4, over Arizona State’s Tim Ruehl and Makey Rakotomalala.

Bears Adrian Boitan, Charlie Broom and Ryan Dickerson all won in straight sets in the three singles matches that finished, clinching the match for Baylor (16-2).

The Bears continue their season at Texas A&M on Thursday.