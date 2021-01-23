Baylor men's tennis blanks host Michigan, 4-0, in Kickoff Weekend first round

ANN ARBOR, Mich — The Baylor men’s tennis team opened the ITA Kickoff Weekend by defeating fourth-ranked Michigan, 4-0, on the Wolverines home court on Saturday.

The 15th-ranked Bears claimed two of the three doubles matches for that point, then quickly got the three more points needed in singles play to clinch the match. Baylor’s Matias Soto, Sven Lah and Spencer Furman earned singles wins on the No. 2, 3 and 6 courts respectively.

With the win, the Bears (5-0) advance to Sunday’s final to face No. 11 Texas A&M at 1 p.m. with a trip to the ITA National Team Indoor Championship at stake. Texas A&M defeated No. 21 Pepperdine, 4-0, in the other opening-round match at Michigan.

In singles action, the Bears won all six first sets before the Wolverines battled back on four courts in the second. Soto finished first as he took down Michigan’s Ondrej Styler in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5 on court two, giving the Bears a 2-0 match advantage. Spencer Furman garnered a straight-set victory over Jacob Bickersteth at the sixth position, 7-5, 6-4, for BU’s third point, and Lah bounced back from dropping his second set to win 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 over Mattias Siimar for the clincher on court three.

