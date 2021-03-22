 Skip to main content
Baylor men's tennis blanks Lamar, 7-0
BEAUMONT — The Baylor men’s tennis team posted a 7-0 victory over Lamar on Monday at the Thompson Family Tennis Center.

The No. 3-ranked Bears didn’t drop a set in singles play. Baylor’s Spencer Furman notched the clinching point when he finished off a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Lamar’s Carlos Paton Canal.

The Bears doubles teams of Nick Stachowiak/Ryan Dickerson and Christopher Frantzen/Sebastian Nothhalft won on the No. 1 and No. 3 courts respectively to get the Bears the doubles point.

Baylor’s season continues with a road match at SMU at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

