Baylor men's tennis blanks Lamar, 7-0

The Baylor men’s tennis team opened the spring with a 7-0 victory over Lamar on Friday afternoon at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

The Bears got things started by sweeping three matches for the doubles point. Baylor’s Constantin Frantzen and Matias Soto defeated Lamar’s Filippo Salsini and Joshua Sundaram, 6-4, in the closest of the three doubles battles. Bears teams of Nick Stachowiak and Adrian Boitan, and Finn Bass and Alex Garcia also won their courts.

In singles play, Boitan won the No. 1 court, 6-3, 6-3, over Lamar’s Axel Vila Antuna; Stachowiak defeated Nicolas Mayr, 6-2, 6-0; Spencer Furman won his match against Salsini, 6-1, 6-2; Bass edged Sundaram, 6-1, 7-5; Ryan Dickerson defeated Brandon Do, 6-1, 6-0; and Garcia edged Joshua Taylor, 6-4, 6-3.

Baylor followed with a match against Abilene Christian that finished after press time on Friday.

