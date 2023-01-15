Baylor men's tennis blanks Lamar, Incarnate Word

The 11th-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team opened the spring campaign strong on Sunday, defeating Lamar and Incarnate Word by a pair of 7-0 scores at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Baylor (2-0) won a perfect six doubles matches and 12 singles matches to cruise to victory, while Luc Koenig made his Baylor debut in front of a combined 310 fans across both matches.

Against Lamar, the two ranked Bears in Finn Bass at No. 23 and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi at No. 115 both won on Sunday afternoon. Bass took Max Amling to a 10-point tie-break before taking the match 4-6, 6-0, 1-0(7). Grassi Mazzuchi collected a straight-set win, only allowing a single game, 6-1, 6-0.

In the win over Incarnate Word, the Bears completed their doubleheader sweep of the doubles matches, beginning with third-ranked Bass and Grassi Mazzuchi on court one.

Singles play was led by Ethan Muza putting down Tomas Reche in a mirrored 6-1, 6-1 performance.

BU extends its home win streak to 11. The Bears hit the road for their next action, traveling to Virginia to face William & Mary in Williamsburg on Friday, followed by Virginia in Charlottesville, Jan. 22.