Baylor men's tennis blanks Midwestern State, 7-0

The Baylor men’s tennis team claimed a 7-0 win in a dual match versus Midwestern State on Tuesday afternoon at Hurd Tennis Center.

The Bears won all six singles courts in straight sets. Baylor’s Christopher Frantzen and Ethan Muza got in some action as they won points on the No. 5 and No. 6 courts respectively. Frantzen defeated Midwestern State’s Stefan Andrei, 6-4, 7-5, while Muza edged Charles Heffernan, 6-3, 6-3.

Baylor will host another nonconference match against UT-Tyler on Wednesday and then head for the Big 12 Tournament in Fort Worth this weekend.

