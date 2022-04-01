 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor men's tennis blanks Texas, 6-0

20210521 NCAA D1 Tennis Championships (copy)

Baylor's Adrian Boitan clinched the Bears' conference opening win over Texas by beating the Horns' Micah Braswell on Friday. 

 NCAA photo

AUSTIN — The No. 4-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team rolled over No. 11 Texas, 6-0, on Friday evening in the Bears’ Big 12 opener.

Baylor No. 1 court player Adrian Boitan, the reigning conference player of the week, earned the Bears’ clinching point. He defeated Texas’ Micah Braswell, 6-1, 6-4, to put Baylor ahead, 4-0.

Before that Matias Soto and Finn Bass won on the No. 2 and No. 4 court respectively in singles play.

Baylor’s doubles team of Soto and Juan Pablo Mazzuchi wrapped up the first point of the match when they downed Texas’ Eliot Spizzirri and Siem Woldeab, 6-4.

The Bears (19-2, 1-0 Big 12) continue their season by hosting TCU at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

