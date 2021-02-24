Baylor men's tennis blanks UTA, 7-0

The Baylor men’s tennis team rolled past Texas-Arlington, 7-0, on Wednesday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The No. 2-ranked Bears won five of six singles matches in straight sets, though there were a couple of hard-fought matches. On the No. 1 court, Baylor’s Adrian Boitan rallied to defeat UTA’s Angel Diaz, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 1-0 (13-11). Baylor’s Finn Bass claimed a victory on the No. 4 singles court over UTA’s Miguel Cabrera, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-5).

Baylor won two of three sets to claim the doubles point. The Bears team of Matias Soto and Nick Stachowiak won 6-1 and Constantin Frantzen and Spencer Furman won, 6-3.

The Bears’ season continues with a road trip to North Carolina to play N.C. State and Wake Forest next Tuesday and Thursday.

