Baylor men's tennis' Boitan earns Big 12 Player of the Week

In a three-win week for the Bears, the No. 46-ranked Boitan won a pair of matches in the No. 1 singles slot. On Wednesday, he defeated Arizona’s Jonas Ziverts, 6-4, 6-0. Boitan stayed sharp later in the week with a 7-6(4), 6-0 win over Louisiana’s Ivailo Keremedchiev on Saturday.

Boitan has spent the most time at the top singles position for the Bears this season, tallying an 8-4 overall record with a 7-3 mark in the No. 1 spot. He has won three of his last four matches and sits second on the team with four wins against ranked opponents.