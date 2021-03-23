 Skip to main content
Baylor men's tennis' Boitan earns Big 12 Player of the Week
Baylor men's tennis' Boitan earns Big 12 Player of the Week

Baylor sophomore Adrian Boitan earned Big 12 men’s tennis player of the week the conference announced on Tuesday.

20190503_spt_adrian_boltan

Boitan

In a three-win week for the Bears, the No. 46-ranked Boitan won a pair of matches in the No. 1 singles slot. On Wednesday, he defeated Arizona’s Jonas Ziverts, 6-4, 6-0. Boitan stayed sharp later in the week with a 7-6(4), 6-0 win over Louisiana’s Ivailo Keremedchiev on Saturday.

Boitan has spent the most time at the top singles position for the Bears this season, tallying an 8-4 overall record with a 7-3 mark in the No. 1 spot. He has won three of his last four matches and sits second on the team with four wins against ranked opponents.

