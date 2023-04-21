LAWRENCE, Kan. — Baylor's time at the Big 12 Men's Tennis Tournament didn't last long.

Luc Koenig and Juan Pablo Mazzuchi earned singles points for Baylor, and the Bears captured the doubles point, but No. 35 Oklahoma rallied from behind to claim a 4-3 win in the first round of the Big 12 tourney on Friday at the Lawrence Sports Pavilion.

Baylor (17-15) used a strong start to claim the first two points in the match, courtesy of a dominating performance in doubles and an efficient win on Court Six from Koenig.

The Sooners (14-10) rallied back to claim singles points on the first four courts to post the win and advance to face No. 1 Texas on Saturday.

Baylor will hope to hear its name called for the NCAA tournament when that field is revealed on Monday, via a 5:30 p.m. selection show.