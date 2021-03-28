Baylor men's tennis claims 6-1 win over SMU

DALLAS — The No. 4-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team claimed a 6-1 victory over SMU on Sunday at the SMU Tennis Complex.
The Bears (21-3) dropped the doubles point, then swept singles play for the victory.
Baylor’s Spencer Furman notched the match-clinching point as he defeated the Mustangs’ Julian Steinhausen, 6-4, 6-4. The Bears then finished a pair of three set matches as Adrian Boitan and Matias Soto won on the No. 1 and No. 2 courts respectively.
The Bears’ season continues with their conference opener at Oklahoma State on Thursday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.