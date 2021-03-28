Baylor men's tennis claims 6-1 win over SMU

DALLAS — The No. 4-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team claimed a 6-1 victory over SMU on Sunday at the SMU Tennis Complex.

The Bears (21-3) dropped the doubles point, then swept singles play for the victory.

Baylor’s Spencer Furman notched the match-clinching point as he defeated the Mustangs’ Julian Steinhausen, 6-4, 6-4. The Bears then finished a pair of three set matches as Adrian Boitan and Matias Soto won on the No. 1 and No. 2 courts respectively.

The Bears’ season continues with their conference opener at Oklahoma State on Thursday.

