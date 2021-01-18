Baylor men's tennis claims pair of 7-0 wins over SMU

The Baylor men’s tennis team claimed a pair of victories over SMU on Monday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

The Bears swept SMU, 7-0, in the morning. Then, following the Baylor women’s win over Rice, the Baylor men took the court again and prevailed, 7-0, over the Mustangs late in the afternoon.

Baylor didn’t drop a set on either the doubles or singles courts in the morning. Duke transfer Spencer Furman keyed the Bears’ blanking of SMU by earning wins in both the No. 1 doubles and singles matches.

Furman teamed with Ryan Dickerson to defeat the Mustangs pair of Clarke Wilson and Jan-Simon Vrbsky, 6-2, in doubles. In singles, Furman bested Jordi Redelijk, 6-2, 6-2.

Sven Lah and Constantin Frantzen won a close match on the No. 1 doubles court in the afternoon. They defeated SMU’s Juan Jose Bianchi and Tomas Vaise, 7-6 (7-4) to break the tie and claim the doubles point.

Baylor’s Adrian Boitan set the tone in singles by defeating Mustang Caleb Chakravarthi, 6-4, 7-6 (6-3), on the No. 1 singles court.

The Bears season continues as they travel to Ann Arbor, Mich., and face host Michigan in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend starting on Saturday.

