Baylor men's tennis coach Woodson updates staff

Baylor interim men’s tennis coach Michael Woodson announced a pair of updates to his coaching staff on Monday.

Izak van der Merwe has been promoted to full-time assistant coach, while George Goldhoff has been named the volunteer assistant coach.

After two years as a volunteer assistant for the Bears, van der Merwe was elevated to his new full-time position. He has been instrumental in assisting the Bears to a 38-9 record over the last two seasons, including a perfect 26-0 mark at home.

Goldhoff joins the Bears after a three-year stint on the ATP Tour, tallying a 45-17 ITF record in doubles matches in 2019 and winning six doubles titles. He reached a career-high doubles ranking of No. 357 following a four-year playing career at the University of Texas.

Additionally, Jacqui Haddock remains on staff as director of operations, entering her 14th season with Baylor.

