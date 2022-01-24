Baylor men's tennis collects 2 home wins

The Baylor men’s tennis team began its spring home schedule by sweeping a doubleheader Monday against Abilene Christian and Boise State at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

In the first match of the day, Baylor shut out Abilene Christian for a 7-0 win.

Baylor swept three doubles matches as the teams of Finn Bass/Sven Lah, Christopher Frantzen/Juampi Mazzuchi and Matias Soto/Ethan Muza all posted victories.

Soto played in the No. 1 singles slot and defeated Abilene Christian’s Daniel Morozov, 6-3, 7-6 (4). The Bears won in straight sets on all six singles courts. Like Soto, Jacob Brumm won his second set in extra points. Brum outlasted ACU’s Cesar Barranquero, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Adrian Boitan led the way for Baylor in the win over Boise State in the nightcap. Boitan defeated the Broncos’ Pedro Liborio, 6-3, 6-0. In doing so, Boitan followed up a win on the doubles court as he and Tadeas Paroulek won their match, 6-0.

Baylor’s season continues when it hosts William & Mary on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.