 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor men's tennis cruises past UT-Tyler, 7-0

  • 0

The Baylor men’s tennis team notched a 7-0 victory over University of Texas-Tyler on Wednesday afternoon at Hurd Tennis Center.

The Bears won all three doubles courts, then finished the sweep by winning all six singles courts in straight sets. Baylor’s Juampi Mazzuchi had the toughest battle as he defeated UT-Tyler’s Gonzalo Fernandez, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, in the No. 2 singles match.

Baylor (24-3) will open the Big 12 Tournament in the semifinals on Saturday in Fort Worth. The Bears are the No. 2 seed and will play the winner of the opening round match between Texas and Oklahoma State.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Paragliding is now a tandem sport in Ghana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert