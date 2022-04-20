Baylor men's tennis cruises past UT-Tyler, 7-0

The Baylor men’s tennis team notched a 7-0 victory over University of Texas-Tyler on Wednesday afternoon at Hurd Tennis Center.

The Bears won all three doubles courts, then finished the sweep by winning all six singles courts in straight sets. Baylor’s Juampi Mazzuchi had the toughest battle as he defeated UT-Tyler’s Gonzalo Fernandez, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, in the No. 2 singles match.

Baylor (24-3) will open the Big 12 Tournament in the semifinals on Saturday in Fort Worth. The Bears are the No. 2 seed and will play the winner of the opening round match between Texas and Oklahoma State.

