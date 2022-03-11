Baylor men's tennis downs Arizona, 5-2

TUCSON, Ariz. — The No. 5 Baylor men’s tennis team notched a 5-2 victory over No. 18 Arizona on Friday at LaNelle Robson Tennis Center.

Baylor’s Tadeas Paroulek clinched the match with a 6-1, 7-5 win over the Wildcats’ Carlos Hassey on the No. 5 singles court.

Paroulek’s win followed singles victories by Juampi Mazzuchi on the No. 6 court, Adrian Boitan in No. 1 singles and the doubles point.

Baylor’s Finn Bass and Sven Lah wrapped up the doubles tally by edging Arizona’s Jonas Ziverts and Herman Hoeyeraal, 6-4, on the No. 1 doubles court.

The Bears (17-1) return to action with a road trip to play Michigan on March 20 in Ann Arbor, Mich.