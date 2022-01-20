 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor men's tennis downs Huskers, 6-1
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Baylor men’s tennis team notched a dual match victory for the second straight day as the Bears defeated Nebraska, 6-1, on Thursday.

In doubles, Sven Lah and Finn Bass won over the Nebraska duo of Dario Huber/Victor Moreno Lozano, 6-1. The Huskers came back to win the second match, 6-4, with pair Shunya Maruyama/Rudra Dixit overcoming Cole Gromley and Adrian Boitan. It was Matias Soto and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi who grabbed the doubles point for BU, claiming victory at 6-4 over pair William Gleason/Nic Wiedenhorn.

Boitan claimed a marathon match in the No. 1 singles position. Boitan defeated Nebraska’s Gleason, 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10-8). Soto also won a three-set match, 3-6, 6-4, 10-4, over the Huskers’ Huber.

Bears Lah, Bass and Mazzuchi won their singles matches in straight sets.

Baylor’s season continues on Monday when the Bears open their home schedule versus Boise State at the Hurd Tennis Center.

