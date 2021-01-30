Baylor men's tennis downs No. 4 Texas, 4-1

AUSTIN — The Baylor men’s tennis team stayed undefeated on the season and notched its second top 5 win of the campaign by defeating No. 4 Texas, 4-1, at the Texas Tennis Center on Saturday.

The sixth-ranked Bears have beaten two No. 4 ranked teams on their home courts in eight days. Baylor defeated then No. 4 Michigan on Jan. 23 in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Baylor claimed the victory over Texas — a nonconference match that won’t count in the Big 12 standings — by dominating on the singles courts.

The Longhorns won two of three doubles matches to take an early 1-0 lead.

But the Bears came back and won the No. 2 and Nos. 4-6 singles matches.

Baylor’s Matias Soto defeated Texas’ Eliot Spizzirri, 6-4, 6-2, on the No. 2 court. Bears No. 5 court player Charlie Broom won the only three-set match that was completed on Saturday as he outlasted Texas’ Chih Chi Huang, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

Bears Nick Stachowiak and Spencer Furman won in straight sets on the No. 4 and No. 6 courts respectively.

Baylor’s win at Texas Tennis Center marked its first over the Longhorns in Austin since April 12, 2017.

The Bears announced on Friday that their ITA Kickoff Weekend final versus Texas A&M will be held Feb. 7 at the SMU Tennis Complex in Dallas.

