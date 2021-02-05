Baylor men's tennis downs Oklahoma, 4-1

Baylor’s Adrian Boitan dominated Oklahoma’s Mason Beiler, 6-2, 6-2, on the No 2 singles court. Bears junior Sven Lah claimed a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Oklahoma’s Alex Martinez on the No. 3 court. In No. 4 singles. Baylor’s Nick Stachowiak defeated Oklahoma’s Mark Mandlik, 6-4, 6-0, and Charlie Broom edged Justin Schlageter, 7-5, 6-4, on the No. 5 court.

Baylor will travel to Dallas on Sunday to play No. 9 Texas A&M in the second round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend event at SMU. The Bears and Aggies were scheduled to play in Ann Arbor, Mich., but the match was postponed when the Michigan administration shut down all sports on campus in the middle of the weekend due to fear of the coronavirus. The winner of the Baylor-Texas A&M match at SMU will advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Team Championships.