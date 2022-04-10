 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor men's tennis downs Oklahoma, 6-1

Baylor men's tennis

The Baylor men's tennis doubles team of Juampi Mazzuchi and Matias Soto earned a win during the Bears' 6-1 victory over Oklahoma on Sunday. 

 Chad Conine

The Baylor men’s tennis rolled to a 6-1 victory over Oklahoma on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The Bears won the doubles points then piled on five more wins in singles play. Baylor junior Finn Bass earned the clinching fourth point when he defeated the Sooners’ Mark Mandlik, 6-4, 7-6, on the No. 3 singles court.

Baylor’s Tadeas Paroulek and Juan Pablo Mazzuchi recorded straight-sets wins to help the Bears clinch the match. Paroulek defeated Oklahoma’s Justin Schlageter, 6-4, 7-5, and Mazzuchi raced past Nathan Han, 6-4, 6-0.

Bears senior Matias Soto finished off a long day on the courts, which included two weather delays, by outlasting Mason Beiler, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6, in No. 1 singles.

Baylor (21-3, 3-1 Big 12) finishes the regular season by traveling to Texas Tech on Saturday.

