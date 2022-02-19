Baylor men's tennis downs Ole Miss, 4-1

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Baylor men’s tennis team earned a spot in the ITA National Indoor Championship quarterfinals by holding off Mississippi, 4-1, late on Friday night at Seattle Tennis Center.
Baylor’s Sven Lah claimed the match-clinching point as he defeated the Rebels’ John Hallquist Lithen, 6-2, 6-4, on the No. 3 singles court.
The Bears scored all four points in singles play. Juampi Mazzuchi, Finn Bass and Matias Soto joined Lah in winning in straight sets for Baylor over Mississippi opponents.
No. 2-ranked Baylor played No. 10 Kentucky in the quarterfinals, which started late Saturday evening. The winner advanced to play the South Carolina-Tennessee winner in the semifinals on Sunday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.