Baylor men's tennis downs Ole Miss, 4-1

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Baylor men’s tennis team earned a spot in the ITA National Indoor Championship quarterfinals by holding off Mississippi, 4-1, late on Friday night at Seattle Tennis Center.

Baylor’s Sven Lah claimed the match-clinching point as he defeated the Rebels’ John Hallquist Lithen, 6-2, 6-4, on the No. 3 singles court.

The Bears scored all four points in singles play. Juampi Mazzuchi, Finn Bass and Matias Soto joined Lah in winning in straight sets for Baylor over Mississippi opponents.

No. 2-ranked Baylor played No. 10 Kentucky in the quarterfinals, which started late Saturday evening. The winner advanced to play the South Carolina-Tennessee winner in the semifinals on Sunday.

