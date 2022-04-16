 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor men's tennis downs Texas Tech, 4-3

  • 0
Boitan vs. TCU (copy)

Baylor's Adrian Boitan returns a shot in doubles play against TCU earlier this season. 

 Chad Conine, Tribune-Herald

LUBBOCK — The Baylor men’s tennis team finished the regular season with a 4-3 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday.

The Bears doubles teams of Matias Soto and Juan Pablo Mazzuchi clinched the initial point of the match by defeating Texas Tech’s Dimitrios Azoidis and Reed Collier, 6-1. Baylor’s duo of Adrian Boitan and Tadeas Paroulek also won their court.

Boitan posted the match-clinching point by winning in straight sets over Texas Tech’s Collier, 7-5, 6-3, on the No. 1 singles court. Bears Sven Lah and Mazzuchi also notched singles wins.

Baylor (22-3, 4-1 Big 12) will be the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Tournament next week in Forth Worth.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert