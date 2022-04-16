Baylor men's tennis downs Texas Tech, 4-3

LUBBOCK — The Baylor men’s tennis team finished the regular season with a 4-3 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday.
The Bears doubles teams of Matias Soto and Juan Pablo Mazzuchi clinched the initial point of the match by defeating Texas Tech’s Dimitrios Azoidis and Reed Collier, 6-1. Baylor’s duo of Adrian Boitan and Tadeas Paroulek also won their court.
Boitan posted the match-clinching point by winning in straight sets over Texas Tech’s Collier, 7-5, 6-3, on the No. 1 singles court. Bears Sven Lah and Mazzuchi also notched singles wins.
Baylor (22-3, 4-1 Big 12) will be the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Tournament next week in Forth Worth.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
