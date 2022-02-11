Baylor men's tennis downs Tulsa, 4-1

The No. 2-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team prevailed, 4-1, over Tulsa on Friday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Baylor’s Tadeas Paroulek earned the deciding fourth point when he defeated Tulsa’s Callum Gale, 7-6 (7-1), 6-2, on the No. 6 singles court.

Before that, Bears No. 1 singles player Adrian Boitan defeated Kody Pearson, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3. Sven Lah earned Baylor’s first singles point with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Stefan Hampe in No. 3 singles.

The Bears doubles teams of Juampi Mazzuchi/Matias Soto and Boitan/Paroulek claimed wins for the opening point of the match.

Baylor’s season continues with a match versus No. 7 Virginia at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.