Baylor men's tennis duo wins match

TULSA, Okla. – Baylor's Finn Bass and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi won their consolation quarterfinals match, 6-3, 6-3, in the ITA All-American Championships on Friday.

The Baylor duo knocked off Oregon's Joshua Charlton and Quinn Vandecasteele.

However, Bass’ singles run in the ITA All-American Championships came to an end with his loss to No. 14 Ronnie Hohmann, 3-6, 7-6, 6-3. The fifth-year senior ended the tournament with a 4-2 singles record.

Bass and Grassi Mazzuchi will face Louisville’s Fabien Salle and Natan Rodriguez in the semifinal round of the consolation bracket at noon on Saturday.

