Baylor men's tennis earns share of Big 12 title
FORT WORTH — The No. 2-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team finished the regular season with a key conference win over No. 6 TCU, 5-2, on Sunday at Friedman Tennis Center.

With the win, the Bears finished in a three-way tie for first place in the Big 12 regular season standings with the Horned Frogs and No. 7 Texas. Baylor hosts the Big 12 Tournament beginning Saturday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Baylor (27-4, 4-1 Big 12) claimed the doubles point as the teams of Constantin Frantzen/Sven Lah and Charlie Broom/Finn Bass won their matches.

Matias Soto and Broom won their singles matches on courts No. 5 and No. 2 respectively. Then the Bears’ Spencer Furman clinched the match by defeating TCU’s Bertus Kruger, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, to claim the deciding point.

Baylor’s Adrian Boitan added to the point total by defeating the Horned Frogs’ Luc Fomba, 7-5, 7-6, on the No. 1 court.

