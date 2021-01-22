 Skip to main content
Baylor men's tennis facing Michigan in Kickoff Weekend event
The Baylor men’s tennis team will face Michigan in the opening round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend at 9 a.m. on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The 15th-ranked Bears are part of a high-profile opening weekend pod that features four teams all ranked in the top 25 in the nation. Host Michigan is the highest ranked team at the site at No. 4 in the country. The other first-round matchup features No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 21 Pepperdine.

Baylor is 4-0 on the season after a doubleheader sweep of SMU on Monday and wins over Abilene Christian and Lamar last Saturday.

“SMU was a tougher test than Abilene and Lamar and I think obviously Michigan is going to be a much tougher test than that,” Baylor interim coach Michael Woodson said. “We struck the balance properly and all the guys got exactly what they needed.”

The winner of the four-team tournament at Michigan will advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championship, Feb. 12-14 in Champaign, Ill.

