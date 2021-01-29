Baylor mens' tennis facing Texas in nonconference battle

The Baylor men’s tennis team travels to Austin on Saturday for a top-10 matchup versus Texas.

The Bears moved up to No. 6 in the ITA rankings this week after defeating No. 4 Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., last weekend in the ITA Kickoff event.

Baylor will now meet No. 4 Texas at noon on Saturday at the Texas Tennis Center. It will be considered a nonconference match and will not count in the Big 12 standings.

Baylor currently owns a 10-match winning streak, dating back to Feb. 16, 2020, and boasts a combined 26-1 record in singles. The Bears are 5-0 in the doubles point this season, with a combined 13-1 mark in doubles play.

Texas holds the all-time series lead 44-22 over Baylor. The Bears’ last won in Austin on April 12, 2017.

