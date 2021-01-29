 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor mens' tennis facing Texas in nonconference battle
0 comments

Baylor mens' tennis facing Texas in nonconference battle

{{featured_button_text}}

The Baylor men’s tennis team travels to Austin on Saturday for a top-10 matchup versus Texas.

The Bears moved up to No. 6 in the ITA rankings this week after defeating No. 4 Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., last weekend in the ITA Kickoff event.

Baylor will now meet No. 4 Texas at noon on Saturday at the Texas Tennis Center. It will be considered a nonconference match and will not count in the Big 12 standings.

Baylor currently owns a 10-match winning streak, dating back to Feb. 16, 2020, and boasts a combined 26-1 record in singles. The Bears are 5-0 in the doubles point this season, with a combined 13-1 mark in doubles play.

Texas holds the all-time series lead 44-22 over Baylor. The Bears’ last won in Austin on April 12, 2017.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 25 Voter Pod: Big 12 hoops talk, men and women, in our inaugural episode

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert