Baylor men's tennis facing Trinity on Sunday
The Baylor men’s tennis team will host Trinity University in a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The Bears were originally scheduled to play Trinity and Texas-Arlington on Sunday. But the UTA match has been moved to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hurd.

Baylor is currently 11-2 and ranked No. 2 nationally.

