Baylor men's tennis facing Trinity on Sunday

The Baylor men’s tennis team will host Trinity University in a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
The Bears were originally scheduled to play Trinity and Texas-Arlington on Sunday. But the UTA match has been moved to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hurd.
Baylor is currently 11-2 and ranked No. 2 nationally.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
