COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 18 Florida State put an end to the Baylor men’s tennis team’s season, beating the Bears, 4-0, in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday.

Baylor closes out the year with a 17-16 record.

Baylor’s tandem produced some strong points in their match, but Christopher Frantzen and Luc Koenig dropped a 6-2 match in doubles to FSU’s Barnaby Smith and Maks Silagy for the first decision of the day.

BU responded with 15th-ranked Zsombor Velcz and Tadeas Paroulek winning big over 34th-ranked Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif, 6-1, to stop the Florida State pair's six-match win streak. Shortly after, FSU’s Andreja Petrovic and Loris Pourroy secured the doubles point with a 6-4 victory over Finn Bass and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi.

The Seminoles (20-8) kept the momentum going into the singles action, claiming three more wins to seal the victory.