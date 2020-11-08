 Skip to main content
Baylor men's tennis finishes strong at Big 6
FORT WORTH – The Baylor men’s tennis team went a combined 5-1 on Sunday at the Big 6 Individuals tournament in Fort Worth.

The Bears started the day strong with a pair of doubles victories, as Finn Bass and Sebastian Nothhaft defeated Oklahoma’s team of Hotard/Schlageter 8-6, and Sven Lah and Nick Stachowiak took down TCU’s Fomba/Kurzban in a tight 8-7(7) match.

Baylor carried the momentum into singles, racking up three wins by Bass, Nothhaft and Stachowiak. Bass defeated Oklahoma State’s Etienne Donnet in straight sets 6-4, 7-5, Nothhaft grinded to a three-set win over Texas Tech’s Isaac Arevalo 7-6(8), 4-6, 6-4, and Stachowiak made quick work of Oklahoma’s Mason Beiler 6-2, 6-2. Lah was the only Bear to fall in singles on the day as he was defeated by Oklahoma’s Alex Martinez 6-4, 7-6(4).

Nothhaft and Stachowiak were set to meet in the flight two singles final after both went 3-0 on the weekend, but Baylor decided to leave the match unplayed.

