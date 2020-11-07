Baylor men's tennis goes 4-0 in singles at Big 6

FORT WORTH – The Baylor men’s tennis team tallied four singles wins in as many matches on the second day of the Big 6 Individuals at the Richland Tennis Center.

The Bears also picked up a doubles victory to move the needle to 5-1 on the day and 8-4 so far for the tournament.

Sebastian Nothhaft led the way for Baylor by going 2-0 after teaming up with Finn Bass for the doubles win over Oklahoma’s Martinez/Stewart tandem 8-5. Nothhaft also gained revenge on Texas’ Payton Holden with a three-set victory 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 after previously losing to the Longhorn earlier in the fall.

Elsewhere in singles, Sven Lah took down a ranked opponent in Texas Tech’s Ilgiz Valiev, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 for his first ranked win of the fall. Bass collected his sixth singles win of the season with a 6-3, 6-4 mark over OU’s Nathan Han. Nick Stachowiak slid into the semifinals of the second flight by defeating UT’s Jacob Bullard 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, where he’ll join Nothhaft as two of the final four remaining in the bracket.

Opening the day’s action, Lah/Stachowiak fell in the semifinals of the top-flight doubles bracket to Texas’ Harper/Huang pairing 8-6. They’ll return for one more match on Sunday.