The Baylor men’s tennis team heads west to California for a Saturday doubleheader, facing Nevada at 2:30 p.m. Central on a neutral court before playing USC at 7 p.m.

The Bears (8-9) enter the weekend at No. 43 in the ITA rankings, down 11 spots from last week.

Nevada is 3-5 after its matches in Sacramento State’s Golden Gate Invitational for Friday and Saturday were canceled.

The nightcap features Friday’s rescheduled match against USC at the David X. Marks Tennis Stadium, where the Trojans stand No. 8 in the ITA rankings with an 8-3 record.

Finn Bass leads the Bears in the ITA computerized rankings at No. 49, with Tadeas Paroulek just behind in 98th. In doubles, Bass and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi are back at No. 10, while Paroulek and Zsombor Velcz are 24th.