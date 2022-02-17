Baylor men's tennis heads to ITA National Indoor Championship

This weekend, the Baylor men’s tennis team will make what has become almost an annual trip to the ITA National Indoor Championship, at University of Washington this time around.

The No. 2-ranked Bears will be making their 11th trip to the ITA national event. A year ago, Baylor fell in the championship final, 4-1, against North Carolina.

The Bears will face No. 15 Ole Miss in the opening round at 8:30 p.m. on Friday at Seattle Tennis Club. The winner will play the Kentucky-USC winner in the quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Baylor is coming off wins over No. 9 Texas and No. 7 Virginia in the last two weeks.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.