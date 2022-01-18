Baylor men's tennis hits the road to start spring in Nebraska

The Baylor men’s tennis team will open the spring season with a dual match at Crieghton on Wednesday, followed by another match at Nebraska on Thursday.

Baylor was originally scheduled to start the spring campaign at home at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center against Louisiana and Abilene Christian on Saturday and SMU on Monday, but all three matches were postponed.

The Bears are now slated to open their home spring action against Boise State on Monday at the Hurd Tennis Center.