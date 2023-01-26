 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor men's tennis hosting ITA Kickoff Weekend

Baylor men's tennis

The first 300 fans to arrive for Baylor's match against Arizona State on Friday will receive T-shirts.

 Baylor athletics

The 12th-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team will host the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Friday and Saturday at the Hurd Tennis Center. The event is a qualifying tournament site for the ITA Indoor National Championships, held in Chicago Feb. 17-20.

Joining Baylor this weekend will be Arizona State, No. 9 Florida State and San Diego, who have a collective 8-0 record this season.

BU (3-1) is 22-0 all-time when playing in ITA Kickoff Weekend, advancing to the national tournament in each of its last 11 appearances.

Day One of ITA Kickoff Weekend features Florida State and San Diego at 2 p.m., followed by the Bears facing Arizona State at 6 p.m. On Saturday, the losing teams will meet in a consolation match at 2 p.m., followed by the winners squaring off at 6 for a playoff spot in Chicago.

ITA Kickoff Weekend promotional video // via Intercollegiate Tennis Association on YouTube
