Baylor men's tennis hosts Stanford in NCAA Super Regional

The Baylor men’s tennis team has been through some epic battles in the last 12 months.

The Bears finished on the celebrating side after they defeated TCU in the Big 12 Tournament a few weeks ago in Fort Worth, and again after their NCAAA second-round victory over Texas A&M last week at Hurd Tennis Center. Baylor was on the other side when Florida beat the Bears for the national title last May at the USTA National Campus.

Baylor will host another big match as Stanford comes to town for the NCAA Super Regional at 6:30 on Friday night at Hurd Tennis Center.

The No. 3 seed Bears (28-3) are trying to make it back to the final NCAA Tournament site for the third straight season. Stanford (19-5) advanced to the Sweet 16 by defeating Harvard on the Crimson’s home court last week.

Baylor defeated UCLA the last time it hosted a Super Regional in 2019. The final 16 teams advanced straight the USTA National Campus in 2021 and the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the oncoming COVID-19 pandemic.

The winner of the Baylor-Stanford match will play the No. 6 Tennessee versus Florida State winner in the Elite Eight on May 23 at Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign, Ill.

