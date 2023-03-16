Baylor men’s tennis opens faces No. 19 Illinois, No. 16 Wake Forest and Prairie View A&M on Friday and Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center before opening conference play next month.

The Bears (8-9) take on Illinois Friday night at 6 p.m. for the mental health awareness match before Sunday’s doubleheader with Wake Forest at 1 p.m. for Hounds at the Hurd and PVAMU at 6 p.m.

BU holds the 9-6 series lead over the Fighting Illini who have ranked wins over No. 7 Georgia and No. 14 Wake Forest.

Wake Forest (17-6) and Baylor have faced off five times in history, and the Bears hold a one-match advantage over the Demon Deacons.

For Sunday’s nightcap, PVAMU enters at 1-12 this season, with their lone win coming from a 4-0 sweep of Mississippi Valley. BU has taken all 11 decisions over the Panthers.

Finn Bass leads the Bears in the ITA rankings at No. 49, with Tadeas Paroulek just behind in 98th. In doubles, Bass and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi are back at No. 10, while Paroulek and Zsombor Velcz are 24th.

Velcz is the lone Bear in double figure wins for singles play, sitting at 10-3. In doubles, Paroulek and Velcz lead the team at 12-1, with a perfect 5-0 record at No. 1.