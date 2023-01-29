 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor men's tennis knocks off Florida State, advances to ITA Indoors

Baylor Tennis (M): Highlights vs. Florida State // via BaylorAthletics on YouTube

Before a standing room-only crowd at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center, the 12th-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team beat No. 9 Florida State, 4-2, late Saturday night.

With the win, Baylor (5-1) advances to the ITA Indoor Championships in Chicago for the 12th straight time.

Baylor men's tennis

The Baylor men's tennis team is bound for the ITA Indoor Championships after a win over Florida State.

The Bears continued their undefeated doubles streak at home, clinching the point behind Finn Bass and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi’s 6-3 win on one over Barnaby Smith and A. Cornut-Chauvinc, and Tadeas Paroulek and Zsombor Velcz’s 6-4 win on two over Maks Silagy and J. Dous-Karpenschif.

Ethan Muza and Luc Koenig’s match was left unfinished while the Seminoles had a 5-2 lead.

In singles, the Bears turned to old reliable on court four for the first doubles point, as Marko Miladinović got win No. 5 this spring, 6-1, 6-1 over FSU’s Andreja Petrovic. Velcz also upped his singles win count to five, defeating Jamie Conel on five, 7-6(3), 6-3.

The Seminoles got two points from a win from No. 12 Cornut-Chauvinc, 6-4, 6-2, over No. 23 Bass, and No. 24 Youcef Rihane over No. 115 Grassi Mazzuchi, 6-3, 6-4.

Baylor is 24-0 all-time in ITA Kickoff Weekend matches.

