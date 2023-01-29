Baylor men's tennis knocks off Florida State, advances to ITA Indoors

Before a standing room-only crowd at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center, the 12th-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team beat No. 9 Florida State, 4-2, late Saturday night.

With the win, Baylor (5-1) advances to the ITA Indoor Championships in Chicago for the 12th straight time.

The Bears continued their undefeated doubles streak at home, clinching the point behind Finn Bass and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi’s 6-3 win on one over Barnaby Smith and A. Cornut-Chauvinc, and Tadeas Paroulek and Zsombor Velcz’s 6-4 win on two over Maks Silagy and J. Dous-Karpenschif.

Ethan Muza and Luc Koenig’s match was left unfinished while the Seminoles had a 5-2 lead.

In singles, the Bears turned to old reliable on court four for the first doubles point, as Marko Miladinović got win No. 5 this spring, 6-1, 6-1 over FSU’s Andreja Petrovic. Velcz also upped his singles win count to five, defeating Jamie Conel on five, 7-6(3), 6-3.

The Seminoles got two points from a win from No. 12 Cornut-Chauvinc, 6-4, 6-2, over No. 23 Bass, and No. 24 Youcef Rihane over No. 115 Grassi Mazzuchi, 6-3, 6-4.

Baylor is 24-0 all-time in ITA Kickoff Weekend matches.