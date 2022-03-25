 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor men's tennis knocks off top-ranked TCU

FORT WORTH — The No. 9 Baylor men’s tennis team opened Big 12 play with a 5-2 victory over No. 1 TCU on Friday evening at the Horned Frogs’ Friedman Tennis Center.

Baylor scored the first five points of the match including a match-clinching victory on the No. 6 singles court by Juan Pablo Mazzuchi.

Mazzuchi defeated TCU’s Tomas Jirousek, 6-4, 6-1, to lock up the win for Baylor (17-2).

The Bears also got singles victories by Adrian Boitan on the No. 1 court, Finn Bass on the No. 4 court and Tadeas Paroulek on the No. 5 court. Boitan defeated the Horned Frogs’ top player, Juan Carlos Aguilar, 6-3, 6-3.

Baylor’s season continues when it travels to play Texas on April 1.

