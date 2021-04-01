 Skip to main content
Baylor men's tennis opens Big 12 with win over OSU
STILLWATER, Okla. — The fifth-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team opened Big 12 play with a 4-2 victory over Oklahoma State on Thursday night at Greenwood Tennis Center.

Baylor’s Adrian Boitan earned the clinching point on the No. 1 singles court with a 6-7 (6-3), 6-3, 7-5 win over the Cowboys’ Matej Vocel.

The Bears doubles teams of Constantin Frantzen/Sven Lah and Matias Soto/Nick Stachowiak won their matches on the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles courts respectively to notch the first point of the match.

Baylor’s Spencer Furman and Charlie Broom also won their singles matches.

The Bears (21-3) continue their season with a Big 12 match at Oklahoma on Saturday.

