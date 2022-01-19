Baylor men's tennis opens spring by silencing Bluejays, 7-0

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Baylor men’s tennis team opened spring action by blanking Creighton, 7-0, on Wednesday at the Dillon Tennis Center.
Baylor’s doubles teams of Finn Bass/Sven Lah, Matias Soto/Jaumpi Mazzuchi and Adrian Boitan/Jacob Brumm all claimed victories for the initial point of the match.
Boitan followed that up by winning the No. 1 singles match over Creighton’s Casey Ross, 6-1, 6-3. The rest of the Bears’ lineup followed the leader as Lah, Bass, Mazzuchi, Brumm and Cole Gromley all won singles points in straight sets.
Baylor’s season continued with a match versus Nebraska on Thursday.
