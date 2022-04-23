Baylor men's tennis ousts Texas in Big 12 semis

FORT WORTH — The Baylor men’s team will get the rematch it wanted in the finals of the Big 12 Tournament.

Baylor’s Tadeas Paroulek notched the clinching point as the second-seeded Bears claimed a 4-2 victory over No. 3 seed Texas on Saturday at Friedman Tennis Center.

With the win, Baylor advances to the final of the conference tournament to play TCU on Sunday back at Friedman Tennis Center. The men’s final match will follow the women’s final, which starts at 11 a.m.

Baylor defeated TCU, 5-2, in a nonconference match on March 25. However, nine days later, the Horned Frogs edged Baylor, 4-3, at Hurd Tennis Center in the dual match that counted in the Big 12 standings. TCU went on to win the conference regular season title.

Now the Bears (25-3, ranked No. 4 in the nation) have a chance to claim a Big 12 trophy on the topped-ranked Horned Frogs’ home court.

Baylor got to the final by beating No. 12 Texas for the third time this season.

The Bears doubles teams of Sven Lah/Finn Bass and Adrian Boitan/Paroulek won their courts to grab the initial point of Saturday’s match.

Texas responded with the first two points on the singles courts. But then Bass and Lah came back with victories on the No. 4 and No. 3 courts respectively.

That set up Paroulek, who defeated Texas’ Chih Chi Huang, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, in No. 5 singles.

