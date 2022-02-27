Baylor men's tennis outlasts Sooners, 4-3

NORMAN, Okla. — Juampi Mazzuchi pulled out a three-set win on the No. 5 singles court, lifting the Baylor men’s tennis team to a 4-3 victory over Oklahoma on Sunday at Wadley Indoor Tennis Pavilion.

Mazzuchi defeated the Sooners’ Justin Schlageter, 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-3, to break a 3-3 tie and give the Bears the win in the nonconference dual match.

Baylor’s Finn Bass also won a three-set match as he bested Oklahoma’s Mark Mandlik, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3, on the No. 4 singles court.

Oklahoma won the doubles point, but the Bears rallied for the win as Matias Soto and Sven Lah also won their singles matches.

Baylor’s season continues when it travels to Champaign, Ill., to play the Fighting Illini on Friday.