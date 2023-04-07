In the midst of a stretch of four matches in three days, the Baylor men’s tennis team pocketed a pair of wins over Alcorn State on Friday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center. Both came by scores of 6-0.

It was a dominant showing for the Bears (16-12), who didn’t drop a set in either doubles or singles play in either match.

Justin Braverman was particularly impressive in his first match, sweeping through Alcorn’s Isaac Santitto, 6-0, 6-0. Juampi Mazzuchi also had a 6-0, 6-0 win over Alcorn’s Dakota Fernandez in the second match of the day.

The competition will get much tougher on Saturday when the Bears welcome in No. 1-ranked Texas to the Hurd Tennis Center for a 6 p.m. showdown.